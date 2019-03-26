The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet on the Corvallis campus next week to set tuition rates, consider capital projects and handle other business.
The full board will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 5 in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way.
On the agenda will be tuition and fee rates for the 2019-20 academic year as well as the 2019 summer session. The board will also weigh approval of a renovation project at Merryfield Hall, consider amendments to the board officers policy and receive a legislative update.
The meeting is open to the public, and opportunities to comment will be provided.
Meetings of the board’s three main standing committees are scheduled for April 4 in the Horizon Room.
The Executive and Audit Committee will meet from 8 to 9:45 a.m. to consider the board officers policy, information technology security and other matters.
The Academic Strategies Committee will meet from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to consider several academic programs and hear briefings on educational programs, enrollment and financial aid.
The Finance and Administration Committee will meet from 12:45 to 4 p.m. to consider financial reports, tuition rates, fees and capital projects at Merryfield, Cordley and Cascade halls.
Full agendas will be made available online before the meetings at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees.