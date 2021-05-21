OSU board plans open presidential search process, discusses COVID-19 protocols for fall

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Mid-Valley Media reported in March about numerous news stories on Title IX issues at LSU prior to Alexander’s hiring by OSU. Kelly said he was skeptical of media reports surrounding Alexander’s time at LSU.

The search process is likely to see some changes this time around. Trustee Michele Eder spoke in favor of increased communication between the board and search committee, for instance. Callahan said he’s “come around” to the idea of conducting an open presidential search. More specific changes are likely to be proposed as the search audits play out. Trustee Patty Bedient and Borkar agreed with Callahan’s call for an open search. The board approved a statement of intent to conduct an open search in the future, but stopped short of making any concrete changes to the process.

“Certainly, there was baggage from the LSU experience, but probably the fact that the community never bought in caused them to look for an excuse to resist,” Callahan said regarding a lack of transparency around Alexander’s hiring and the community response when the Husch Blackwell report was released.

Trustee Preston Pulliam agreed with Callahan’s assessment of the lack of buy-in.