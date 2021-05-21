OSU board plans open presidential search process, discusses COVID-19 protocols for fall

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees discussed a number of high-profile items during its last meeting of the academic year Friday — including plans to hire the school's next president through an open search process.
In addition to the standard business of status reports from various parties, which included a sendoff for outgoing student government President Isabel Nuñez Pérez, board members discussed COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year, the fiscal year 2022 operating budget, the Reser Stadium renovation project and ongoing evaluations of the 2019 presidential search that landed F. King Alexander, who resigned under a cloud in March.
As was recently announced, OSU plans to require students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall term if they wish to work and study on-site. Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs, said the university is likely to keep its mask requirement in indoor public spaces on campus, due to the near-impossible logistics of attempting to ensure everyone on campus is vaccinated. The board also approved the Reser Stadium renovation, with a $153 million initial construction cost, to advance to the construction stage.
The fiscal year 2022 operating budget, also approved by the board, included a somewhat optimistic outlook regarding increasing online enrollment, increased athletics revenues and a slight funding increase from the state. The budget presentation noted some uncertainty regarding housing capacity, international enrollment and local enrollment. College applications from Oregonians have declined across the state.
The topic discussed longer than any other was the selection of Alexander as president of OSU and potential changes to future presidential searches. Unlike his predecessor at Oregon State, Alexander was hired through a secretive process that left the public in the dark about the candidates for the job until the board voted to offer it to him.
Chair Rani Borkar and trustees Derry Callahan and Kirk Schueler, among others, expressed a continued belief that, in large part, the hiring process was well-conducted by the search committee and the recruiting firm contracted by the university.
Alexander was singled out in a report by law firm Husch Blackwell as contributing to systemic failures in responding to sexual and relationship violence during Alexander’s time as president at Louisiana State University. The fallout from the report and ensuing statements from those close to the situation resulted in Alexander resigning his OSU position in March.
Part of the process going forward will be evaluating the due diligence in the search by Witt/Kieffer, the executive search firm contracted by the university. The board is in the process of hiring another executive search firm to conduct its own background check of Alexander using information available prior to his hiring and will compare the findings to those produced by Witt/Kieffer. Some board members, notably Paul Kelly, said there were no signs of troubles at LSU prior to news reports from USA Today in late 2020.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Mid-Valley Media reported in March about numerous news stories on Title IX issues at LSU prior to Alexander’s hiring by OSU. Kelly said he was skeptical of media reports surrounding Alexander’s time at LSU.
The search process is likely to see some changes this time around. Trustee Michele Eder spoke in favor of increased communication between the board and search committee, for instance. Callahan said he’s “come around” to the idea of conducting an open presidential search. More specific changes are likely to be proposed as the search audits play out. Trustee Patty Bedient and Borkar agreed with Callahan’s call for an open search. The board approved a statement of intent to conduct an open search in the future, but stopped short of making any concrete changes to the process.
“Certainly, there was baggage from the LSU experience, but probably the fact that the community never bought in caused them to look for an excuse to resist,” Callahan said regarding a lack of transparency around Alexander’s hiring and the community response when the Husch Blackwell report was released.
Trustee Preston Pulliam agreed with Callahan’s assessment of the lack of buy-in.
“When (Alexander) got into trouble, in terms of word got out what was going on at LSU, it was easy for folks to abandon him,” Pulliam said. “I was surprised how quickly that happened, because I think a significant portion of the internal community, for sure, didn’t feel like they had buy-in.”
Faculty Senate President Selina Heppell noted early in the meeting that an internal survey of faculty found 30% of respondents reported experiencing trauma as a result of the situation with Alexander.
“Many of those, I think, are survivors of sexual assault and others who are directly affected by that,” Heppell said.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.