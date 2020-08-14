OSU board OKs fall reopening

Oregon State University is moving ahead with plans to resume some in-person classes this fall despite opposition from some faculty and Corvallis residents concerned that bringing students back to campus will bring more COVID-19 into the community and in the face of a looming budget shortfall expected to exceed $200 million.
Meeting by videoconference on Friday, the OSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt a reopening plan that allows for a limited amount of in-person instruction and occupancy of residence halls with up to two students per dorm room.
The 41-page document lays out a framework for managing the risk of COVID-19 that includes physical distancing, mask requirements, enhanced cleaning, testing and contact tracing regimes, isolation and quarantine procedures, and the use of cohorts to restrict students to small groups with minimal mixing.
Based on recent case counts, the current version of the plan calls for less than 10 percent of classes to be taught in person on the Corvallis campus, although that number could be adjusted up or down as conditions change. Most instruction will continue to be delivered remotely, with options for hybrid in-person and remote learning as well as online-only coursework through the Ecampus program.
Provost Ed Feser stressed that these measures will ensure that, even with a still-unknown number of students returning to Corvallis for the start of fall term on Sept. 23, the campus will be far less crowded than usual.
“We’re not allowed to offer classes with more than 50 students in them,” he pointed out. “I think you’re going to see a much, much, much less dense campus in Corvallis.”
Some trustees expressed concerns about how students behave when they’re not in class, citing the possibility of coronavirus being spread through parties or other large get-togethers.
Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs, said the university was working on a policy to limit student gatherings and would use the student code of conduct as an enforcement mechanism.
“We’ll be very clear on what our expectations are in terms of students coming to campus,” he told the board. “It still comes down to right behavior, and there will be consequences for that behavior.”
Those who spoke during a public comment period, however, were not satisfied by those assurances.
State Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, argued against resuming classes this fall. Citing projections by Benton County public health officials, she said bringing students back to town could spur increased infection rates and, in the worst-case scenario, contribute to as many as 120 additional deaths in the county over a 12-month span.
“Once they have arrived, it’s too late to undo it,” Gelser said. “It does not make sense … to have that many students coming to Corvallis.”
Corvallis City Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who represents Ward 5 just north of campus, said OSU’s plan does a better job of protecting the university than safeguarding the community.
“My constituents,” she said, “are asking me, ‘What protections are available for us?’”
Some faculty members also are worried about reopening during the ongoing pandemic. A group of 25 distinguished professors sent a letter to university administrators urging them to hold off, and the faculty union is pressing for a guarantee that individual instructors will be allowed to opt out of teaching in-person classes.
“We want OSU to return to normal as soon as possible,” union member Laurel Kincl told the board. “Just, respectfully, let faculty be part of the conversation and let each faculty make their own choice.”
F. King Alexander, speaking in his first board of trustees meeting since becoming OSU’s president July 1, said the reopening plan has enough built-in flexibility to enable the university to change course quickly as the pandemic evolves. He also pointed out that OSU’s late start date allows it to learn from what happens at other institutions that are already opening back up.
“We know we have to be flexible, and we’re going to have about four weeks to watch what happens (elsewhere),” he said.
“We may have to pivot, and we are prepared to go fully online if we have to.”
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on OSU’s finances. In May, university financial analysts warned the board it could expect to face a $124.8 million budget shortfall in the 2020-21 fiscal year, but the picture has grown worse since then.
Based on the current reopening scenario, budget officer Sherm Bloomer said Friday, the projected shortfall is now $217.2 million.
In other action Friday, the board:
• Approved three new academic programs, a bachelor of science degree in supply chain and logistics management; a master of science, master of engineering and doctorate in artificial intelligence; and a joint OSU-University of Oregon master of science and doctorate in bioengineering.
• Signed off on the first phase of a renovation of Fairbanks Hall.
• Heard an update on plans to create an armed campus police force.
• Heard an update on efforts to provide support for Black students, staff and faculty, including plans to increase recruiting of Black faculty and staff and initiatives to address bias incidents that occur in classrooms.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
