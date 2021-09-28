OSU Board of Trustees will meet next week

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Oct. 6-8 to discuss action items, the 2022 work plan and the process and timeline for the next presidential search. There will also be a panel discussion with faculty members on the university’s efforts to advance equity, inclusion and social justice.
The meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6, will be a retreat for the board to discuss governance roles, responsibilities, shared governance and the presidential search. The retreat will go from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Peavy Forest Science Center, Room 15. Members of the public can view the retreat online, as in-person participation is limited to invited guests.
The retreat meetings on Thursday, Oct. 7, will take place in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus. They will be open to the public.
The first meeting on Oct. 7 will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., during which the Executive & Audit Committee will discuss possible amendments to the board’s delegation of authority policy and hear the board chair’s report on the president’s proposed fiscal year 2022 goals.
The next meeting on Oct. 7 will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., during which the Finance & Administration Committee will consider quarterly financial reports, the 2022 work plan and various financial metrics, policies and projects.
The last meeting of the day on Oct. 7 will be from 1:45 p.m. until 5 p.m., during which the Academics Strategies Committee will consider the 2022 work plan.
The Friday, Oct. 8 meeting is fully open to the public, and it will go from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Horizon Room. The board will discuss the 2022 work plan and the presidential search, as well as the panel discussion in equity, inclusion and social justice.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days is required to attend the meetings in person. Masks will be required.
There will be a public comment period during Friday’s meeting, and the public may give their comments in person or virtually. Those who wish to comment can register by emailing lauren.skousen@oregonstate.edu or they can register at the meeting.
Agendas and meeting materials will be posted at http://oregonstate.edu/leadership/trustees/meetings when they become available.