OSU Board of Trustees will meet next week

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Oct. 6-8 to discuss action items, the 2022 work plan and the process and timeline for the next presidential search. There will also be a panel discussion with faculty members on the university’s efforts to advance equity, inclusion and social justice.

The meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6, will be a retreat for the board to discuss governance roles, responsibilities, shared governance and the presidential search. The retreat will go from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Peavy Forest Science Center, Room 15. Members of the public can view the retreat online, as in-person participation is limited to invited guests.

The retreat meetings on Thursday, Oct. 7, will take place in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus. They will be open to the public.

The first meeting on Oct. 7 will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., during which the Executive & Audit Committee will discuss possible amendments to the board’s delegation of authority policy and hear the board chair’s report on the president’s proposed fiscal year 2022 goals.