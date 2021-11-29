OSU Board of Trustees to talk president search, Reser videoboard

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Friday, Dec. 10 to discuss the presidential search timeline, among many subjects.

The board is also scheduled to elect board officers and consider the appointment of the board secretary. The meeting is from 8 a.m. until noon and is open to the public.

The trustees will hear a progress report from the Office of Audit, Risk & Compliance, consider the 2022 work plan for the Executive & Audit Committee and consider approval of a capital project related to the Reser Stadium videoboard.

The board will hear an update on public safety efforts and receive reports on hazards planning, compliance and ethics, and from the university's attorney.

Room 207 in the Memorial Union, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, will be used as a site for members of the public to listen to the meeting. Others can attend via a remote conferencing service. Options for joining and providing comment can be found under “Meeting details” at leadership.oregonstate.edu.

The board agenda and materials will be posted when available on the same website.

