OSU Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday on potential discipline for President Alexander

“As OSU’s trustees, we are committed to accountability and openness,” Borkar said in the statement. “The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting is to review the findings and recommendations of the LSU report and discuss in public session with President Alexander his leadership over Title IX at LSU and subsequent information that has been shared about Title IX and handling of sexual violence and misconduct at LSU.”

Borkar said in the statement that the meeting was spurred by the March 5 report from Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and other Title IX issues. The report revealed that Alexander knew of head football coach Les Miles’ inappropriate behavior towards female students at LSU and decided not to fire Miles when he took over as LSU president in 2013. Alexander said he was advised by attorneys not to fire Miles at the time. Miles was fired as head coach at LSU after a 2-2 start to the 2016 football season. Miles officially stepped down as head coach at the University of Kansas on March 8.

The Husch Blackwell report also cited several instances in which Alexander was sent information and recommendations about how LSU was handling sexual misconduct and relationship violence. In each instance, Husch Blackwell said, it did not find a record of Alexander responding or making substantive changes to policies and practices at the university.