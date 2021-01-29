OSU Board of Trustees approves $70 million art and education complex, discusses Reser renovation, Elliot State Forest plan, OSU police

After a series of passionate critiques during the public comment section of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees virtual meeting Friday, the board settled into business as usual, discussing new construction on campus, a 10 year business forecast, concerns from students and an update on the Elliot State Forest plan.

The board approved construction of a new $70 million art and education complex to be completed by summer term of 2023 and funded by state bonds and donor gifts. The 10 year business forecast showed optimism for recovering from financial issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherman Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning, said there will be short-term challenges to face, but that projections show the university has a solid long-term plan.

Much discussion was had surrounding an evolving plan for Oregon State University to take control of the Elliot State Forest and convert a significant portion into research or reserve forest, as well as decouple it from the Common School Fund. Tom DeLuca, dean of the College of Forestry, said preserving and researching the forest and watersheds in the area is critical.