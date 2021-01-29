OSU Board of Trustees approves $70 million art and education complex, discusses Reser renovation, Elliot State Forest plan, OSU police

After a series of passionate critiques during the public comment section of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees virtual meeting Friday, the board settled into business as usual, discussing new construction on campus, a 10 year business forecast, concerns from students and an update on the Elliot State Forest plan.
The board approved construction of a new $70 million art and education complex to be completed by summer term of 2023 and funded by state bonds and donor gifts. The 10 year business forecast showed optimism for recovering from financial issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherman Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning, said there will be short-term challenges to face, but that projections show the university has a solid long-term plan.
Much discussion was had surrounding an evolving plan for Oregon State University to take control of the Elliot State Forest and convert a significant portion into research or reserve forest, as well as decouple it from the Common School Fund. Tom DeLuca, dean of the College of Forestry, said preserving and researching the forest and watersheds in the area is critical.
“We stand here at the edge of a new frontier and we have a choice to make,” DeLuca said. “We can either strive forward into what is uncharted territory and we work together across all disciplines and across interest areas and place forestry at the forefront of a sustainable future, or we can just accept status quo.”
DeLuca said modeling indicates the forest under the plan would store approximately 60,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and protect endangered species while creating the largest forest preserve on the Oregon coast. The forest would still produce more than 17 million board feet of lumber each year and support local economies, DeLuca said.
Some concerns were stated about the appraisal of the land being called into question, cost of maintenance and potential legal hurdles. Terence Meehan, senior associate general counsel, and DeLuca said the concerns are shared, and that the group working on the plan is working to address those concerns proactively.
Isabel Nuñez Pérez, president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University gave a report highlighting the economic and educational hardship students are facing, calling for increased investment in mental healthcare for students. Nuñez Pérez also provided a list of accomplishments and priorities of the ASOSU, including addressing the strains full cost tuition being charged throughout the pandemic is causing students and extending legal aid to DACA students.
Nuñez Pérez also voiced agreement with members of We Can Do The Work, a group made up of OSU students, faculty and staff, who listed concerns about the OSU police department and the budgeting priorities of the university during public comments.
“Please give their comments and concerns the priority that you would mine,” Nuñez Pérez said.
University administration and trustees heard from numerous members of the OSU community and people throughout the state during the public comment section at the start of meeting Friday morning. Among the topics discussed during the public comments section was Elliot State Forest becoming an OSU research forest and the newly formed OSU police force.
Several OSU students and faculty gave comments about the newly formed OSU police force and called for more funding of mental healthcare and unarmed intervention techniques. Each person said they feel there has been a lack of transparency regarding the police force itself, and what accountability process exists for police misconduct. Several also spoke in support of expanding social services for students. No one spoke in favor of the police force during public comments section, although OSU President F. Scott King said he was pleased with the formation of the force during his opening report.
Several people on both sides of the Elliot State Forest debate spoke. The majority of debate surrounded decoupling the forest from the Common School Fund, or whether or not to greatly reduce the availability of the land to timber harvests.
An additional commenter read a statement on behalf of a Ph.D. student that called for increased funding and accountability for inclusion and support efforts for women and people of color, detailing a negative personal experience when reporting sexual harassment.
The consent agenda passed by the board included minutes of prior meetings, amendments to Public University Fund investment policy and updates to Graf and Fairbanks Halls to improve accessibility and educational capacity.
The board also received updates on a legislative agenda from Katie Fast, OSU’s executive director for government relations. Much of Fast’s presentation detailed efforts to secure funding for research and facilities from state and federal government.
Committee meetings
The Oregon State University Board of Trustees committees discussed several high-profile topics Thursday in advance of the board meeting Friday.
Most discussion during the Academic Strategies Committee meeting centered around the university’s procedures and goals relating to sexual harassment and violence prevention, response and education. The Finance and Administration Committee, which met later in the day, discussed possible changes to tuition and multiple capital projects, including moving forward with a partial renovation of Reser Stadium that has an estimated price tag of $153 million.
University President F. King Alexander started the discussion about the university’s efforts regarding sexual harassment and violence saying Title IX needs to be taken seriously by the university.
“This is as important of a risk management issue as any that we deal with and it increasingly is becoming important,” Alexander said.
Alexander then read a prepared statement about the university’s priorities.
“Sexual harassment and violence education, prevention and response continues to be a top priority — not just for me and Oregon State University, but this is a top priority nationally,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the university’s two main responsibilities concerning sexual harassment and violence is educating the OSU community about what to do when they hear or see something, and investigating each claim.
Alexander also said he had been in contact with President Joe Biden’s transition team regarding reversing policy changes concerning sexual harassment and violence on college campuses by Betsy DeVos, former secretary of education.
The recent scaling back of Title IX protections for survivors of sexual violence and harassment was a common topic in the conversation. Becky Bangs, director of investigations and deputy Title IX coordinator, saying the policy enacted by DeVos that required live hearings in which an accuser would have to face someone they are accusing could have a “chilling effect” on reporting. However, only incidents falling under Title IX, which was significantly narrowed by DeVos, would have to follow that procedure.
“Title IX is the bare minimum,” Bangs said. “We want to do more than the bare minimum.”
Bangs added OSU still can and will enforce a “much broader sexual misconduct police with much broader definitions of what would be considered sexual misconduct.” Aside from minor language changes, Bangs said university policy remains largely the same.
Kim Kirkland, executive director for equal opportunity and access and Title IX coordinator, said major changes to regulations at the federal level are a lengthy process and does not foresee concrete changes taking place in 2021.
Later Thursday, the Finance and Administration Committee discussed several major projects, including a partial renovation of Reser Stadium with the stated goal of increasing year round use, generating more revenue and improving recruiting abilities for students and student-athletes.
The renovation would result in the construction of a new student health center with 24 hour facilities, a welcome center, a conference center and 10,000 square feet of rental space for private business. It would also result in renovations to the stands that lower overall capacity but increase luxury seating with higher ticket prices — changes the university says would help pay off the $35 million deficit the university’s athletic program currently faces.
The plan also includes renovations to improve accessibility and restroom facilities.
