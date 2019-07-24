The Oregon State University Board of Trustees’ Finance and Administration Committee will meet by phone next week, and the public can listen in.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Room 207 of the OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis, will be set aside for the public to listen in on the meeting. The public can also listen to the conference call by calling 877-474-7020. The conference ID number is 22516#.
The agenda will include budget discussions, an Athletic Department update and information on the OSU-Cascades Building 2 project, improvements to Washington Way through the main campus, plans for a Corvallis campus operations center and restoration work at Burt Hall.