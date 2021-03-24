OSU board begins search for interim president, discusses Title IX practices

“The LSU report and all the media exposure has created an opportunity for individuals and groups to petition for and demand a myriad of changes while we’re under a serious lens of scrutiny,” Kirkland said. “We need to really assess those demands and be thoughtful as well as mindful of how we use the resources we have and those we need to add in responding to those demands. But at the same time, I recognize we need to be prepared to say no to some stuff. It’s not that we say no. It’s how we say it.”