OSU board begins search for interim president, discusses Title IX practices

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees took the first step toward finding the university’s interim president on Wednesday.
One day after accepting the resignation of president F. King Alexander, the board held an Executive and Audit Committee meeting to establish a course of action. At-large member Patricia Bedient will solicit nominations for the interim position. The committee also discussed Title IX compliance and survivor support at OSU, how the Husch Blackwell report on Louisiana State University relates to OSU and the presidential search process.
Alexander, who assumed the OSU presidency July 1, resigned Tuesday amid concerns over his Title IX performance while at LSU. Previously the board had placed him on probation after the Husch Blackwell report sparked concerns and outrage throughout the campus.
Bedient said she would begin reaching out to groups and people around campus to solicit nominations. The board also plans to provide weekly updates through a variety of mechanisms, including a new website the university is building to make communication more visible and accessible. The new website is slated to go live by the start of next week.
The board agreed to prioritize the interim search before turning their attention to the permanent hire.
While most board members acknowledged the need for improved communication, input and trust from the OSU community, they expressed reservations about a more transparent hiring process, saying the candidate pool would be limited if candidates knew their names would be made public.
“With respect to the search for the president ... I personally think we did a very good search process and I thank (at-large member Darald Callahan) for his leadership at every step,” board Chair Rani Borkar said of the search that brought Alexander to OSU.
Callahan said the board should still “strongly consider” a more transparent search process, while still expressing concerns about an entirely open process having a negative impact on the candidate pool.
Fixing processes
The board also discussed concerns from the OSU Faculty Senate about the due diligence done by the board in hiring Alexander. Board Vice Chair Kirk Schueler is tasked with leading an evaluation of the information and methodology provided by Witt/Kiefer, the independent search firm that led the hiring process.
The board also discussed the possibility of hiring a second firm to look into the primary search firm as the search is being conducted, but no final decision was made.
The trustees also heard from Kim Kirkland, OSU's executive director of Equal Opportunity and Access and Title IX coordinator, and Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs.
Kirkland said when LSU's Husch Blackwell report was released in early March, she began evaluating how Oregon State’s Title IX guidelines compared to those of LSU.
The Husch Blackwell report made 18 recommendations to LSU, and Kirkland said she wants to evaluate how OSU’s Title IX program compares.
She said she will provide the Board of Trustees with that analysis “in the coming weeks.”
Kirkland said Oregon State has a “strong” Title IX program and identified three areas of strength: its current structure, the policies and processes, and responsible employee reporting. She also acknowledged that Oregon State has some work to do in that last area.
Kirkland also said Oregon State is working to implement a “feedback and assessment survey” for reporting and responding parties that have engaged with the university’s EOA office.
“We want to know what the communication was like,” Kirkland said. “Was there a follow-up? Was it timely?”
The OSU community also noted a need for survivor-centered reform of Title IX practices.
Campus concerns
A petition demanding action to help better serve sexual assault survivors and create safer learning environments was started last week. It was cosigned by the Coalition of Graduate Employees, the Associated Students of Oregon State University, the faculty union, and numerous other campus groups. As of Wednesday, the petition had 480 signatures.
The petition demands increased funding for OSU’s Survivor Advocacy Resource Center (SARC).
Khawater Hussein, the student member of the Board of Trustees, said that SARC doesn’t need to just one more advocate; it needs five more. Hussein asked Larson what steps OSU is taking to fill that gap.
Larson said OSU is “absolutely” working to provide more resources for SARC, and added that he recently received an analysis from SARC director Becca Williams identifying areas the group could bolster.
On the list, Larson said, are investments in prevention, programming and support, and in specific advocacy services.
Kirkland said there is a lack of understanding of the intersection between EOA and SARC.
“That doesn’t infer that we at EOA do not offer support, services or care,” Kirkland said. “It’s just done through a referral process. We refer students and employees to the resources on campus … and other places within the Corvallis and Albany area. We do that because we are supposed to be neutral in the process and we can’t show that we are advocating for one party.”
Kirkland also said “there is a lack of understanding across the campus about what Title IX compliance is,” and acknowledged that Oregon State has received several recent petitions demanding change.
“These kinds of things will drive and draw a cry for change, and that’s fine,” Kirkland said. “However, our Title IX policies, investigation and resolution processes, and our training is very prescriptive. It’s narrow. It’s rigid. It’s strict. It’s regulatory. Meaning we don’t have a lot of latitude and leeway in terms of how the documents read and how things are implemented. That’s totally driven by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.”
Kirkland said where OSU’s Title IX office can do a better job is by educating the campus to understand the requirements of what Title IX is, and what SARC is.
“The LSU report and all the media exposure has created an opportunity for individuals and groups to petition for and demand a myriad of changes while we’re under a serious lens of scrutiny,” Kirkland said. “We need to really assess those demands and be thoughtful as well as mindful of how we use the resources we have and those we need to add in responding to those demands. But at the same time, I recognize we need to be prepared to say no to some stuff. It’s not that we say no. It’s how we say it.”
