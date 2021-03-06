OSU, Benton County asking state to change COVID-19 risk level criteria

Benton County and Oregon State University are in the first steps of asking Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to change their COVID-19 risk level criteria so Benton County can leave the current “extreme risk,” designation.

The county and OSU believe Benton County is being unfairly penalized for maintaining a higher testing rate than neighboring counties that have been allowed to open businesses for indoor dining and allow youth sports to resume.

The current risk criteria applied in Benton County is based on positive cases per 100,000 people residing in the county. OSU and the county will ask the state to add how many tests are being conducted and hospital bed availability to the risk criteria.

Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot said there has not been much in the way of formal communication from state leaders on the idea. Augerot said Brown is “the key” to getting the metrics changed.