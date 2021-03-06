OSU, Benton County asking state to change COVID-19 risk level criteria

Benton County and Oregon State University are in the first steps of asking Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to change their COVID-19 risk level criteria so Benton County can leave the current “extreme risk,” designation.
The county and OSU believe Benton County is being unfairly penalized for maintaining a higher testing rate than neighboring counties that have been allowed to open businesses for indoor dining and allow youth sports to resume.
The current risk criteria applied in Benton County is based on positive cases per 100,000 people residing in the county. OSU and the county will ask the state to add how many tests are being conducted and hospital bed availability to the risk criteria.
Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot said there has not been much in the way of formal communication from state leaders on the idea. Augerot said Brown is “the key” to getting the metrics changed.
“She and her staff are probably 150% occupied with the legislative session, so we have not gotten much attention,” Augerot said Friday. “I think they are probably just hoping that we will be jumping with joy at moving down to high risk and let the ball drop. We’d like to continue to push for a metrics change just because we feel it would be more realistic and if there is yet another wave of virus because of the more transmissible variants coming in, we’d like to be prepared and be on an equal playing field.”
While Augerot said she doesn’t expect a change in the immediate future, a downgrade in the interim is likely, as positive cases have fallen below the extreme risk in recent weeks. If the rate of new cases stays the same, Benton County should be downgraded from extreme risk in the next update of status levels from the state on Tuesday. The updates occur every other Tuesday and take effect on Friday.
While the city of Corvallis isn’t directly involved in attempting to convince the state to change the criteria, due to a lesser role in public safety policy relative to the county, officials there do support the plan, Augerot said.
“(Corvallis does) have the majority of the businesses (in Benton County), so they were involved from the perspective of the Joint Economic Development Office portion,” Augerot said.
Augerot and other local leaders outlined their grievances about the current criteria and their requested changes during a webinar Thursday. Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing at OSU, participated on behalf of the university.
Clark said the expansive testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procols in Benton County, in large part conducted by OSU, contribute positively to public health.
“We’re confident that by taking these additional metrics into consideration, that will help to evaluate the county’s risk level and would contribute to the state considering Benton County at a lower risk,” Clark said, adding that he doesn’t know where case counts will be in the future.
Brown’s office and the Oregon Health Authority did not response to multiple requests for comment.
