Some band members who have played at Oregon State University’s women’s basketball games this season spent Thursday seeing the sights in New York City: Times Square, Central Park and the Empire State Building.
Others spent the day exploring Albany, New York, where the team will actually play Friday night. That group spent the day visiting the New York State Capitol, which one band member likened to Hogwarts, the boarding school for wizards in the "Harry Potter" series, with grand staircases and marble everywhere.
The band flew out to Albany with the team Wednesday and had a free day to explore, a rewarding experience for the many hours the musicians devote to the program.
Olin Hannum, director of athletics bands at OSU, said around 300 students participate in a grueling 14-day camp over the summer to prepare for being in the marching band for football games. Around 90 of those students audition during the summer to join the bands that play at basketball games. Ultimately, 58 get spots in the bands for the basketball teams: 29 each for the men’s and women’s teams.
Hannum said during the fall those students play at both football and volleyball games and then they play at every home basketball game. The students receive a $500 stipend for playing in the band and the chance to travel with the team.
According to Hannum, OSU takes its entire marching band to one away football game each season and takes smaller groups to other games. Traveling with 300 students is a big ordeal, he said — the band basically has to book an entire hotel. Last fall’s trip to the University of Washington game cost about $90,000. If OSU makes a bowl game, the band travels and the Pac-12 Conference reimburses its expenses. The Pac-12 also reimburses travel expenses for the basketball bands to play at conference tournament games.
He added that planning for these trips during the NCAA tournament can be a challenge, since the band often has only days of notice for where it’s going next.
“That’s why they call it ‘March Madness,’” he said. “It gets kind of crazy.”
He added that the band members are excited and are always hopeful the team makes the postseason.
“A lot of these students come from small towns in Oregon and they’ve never been out East before,” he said.
Jensen Amens, a senior in the band that plays at women’s games, said members celebrated Monday's win over Gonzaga University because it meant they, too, would go to New York.
Amens, of Yreka, California, said she’s been to the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas three times and got to travel to Stockton, California, as a sophomore for the women’s NCAA tournament.
“These trips are definitely some of my favorite memories of college,” she said.
Amens said some of her closest friends — and even her roommates — are people she met through band, so traveling is a chance to see new places with her closest friends. She was part of the group that went into New York City for the day Thursday.
Amens, who studies bio-engineering, said it’s difficult to balance a challenging major with her band commitments, which include rehearsing, playing games and traveling.
“It’s worth all the extra effort that goes into it because it’s such a fun experience,” she said.
Amens was excited to receive a spot in the band for the women’s team this year because that team typically advances further in the postseason than the men’s team. All the students in the band have put in a lot of work to have the chance to travel with the team, she said, so they look forward to the chance to play in the postseason. It’s especially meaningful to travel with her friends in the band this year because it’s the end of her college experience.
“It’s kind of my last hurrah, which is fun,” she said.
Jedd Courage, another band member who completed his final term at OSU last week, is also on the trip. He said he was part of a group that stayed in Albany Thursday to explore the city and the state Capitol.
Courage, originally from Lincoln, California, said he also went to Stockton with the team and he was also with them in 2016 when the team played in the Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I look forward to this every year,” he said. "March is always such a crazy month."
Courage added that the band is always rooting for the team.
“We’re there at every home game for football and basketball. We want them to succeed and we kind of get rewarded if they do,” he said.
He said it can be difficult to balance school with the demands of multiple rehearsals a week and 10-hour-long game days during football season. However, he said trips like this one make it worthwhile.
“It means a lot to me to be traveling with the team still. It’s worth every minute of being up late studying.”
Courage said for him many of his favorite experiences actually involve playing on the OSU campus, but traveling with the team ranks near the top of his college experiences.
He said it's also exciting to get to travel with the team after his college experience officially ended.
“It’s definitely going out with a bang,” he said.