OSU ballroom dancers seek donations (Feb. 26)

Oregon State University dancers are looking for support of their efforts in Dancesport.

Dancesport is competitive ballroom dancing. Dancers must pay for lessons, travel, entry fees and ballroom attire.

Three years ago, the OSU Dancesport Club starting holding mock competitions to prepare for participation in real competitions. Organizers have asked world championship adjudicator Glenn Weiss to judge a more formal competition on March 14. He agreed to do so at a discounted rate. However, the organization still needs to pay for his airfare, hotel, food, teaching rates and the judging fee, which will total about $2,000.

To help fund the event, Danceport is asking for donations. Those who donate $10 can attend either the competition or the evening dance for free. Those who donate $20 can attend both the competition and the evening dance. Those who donate $40 can attend both the competition and the evening dance, plus observe the 10 a.m. feedback session.

Further information is available at zplacetodance@gmail.com.

