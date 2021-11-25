OSU art majors exhibit work at LBCC

Oregon State University art majors are showcasing their newest paintings in an exhibition titled “Amalgam.”

The art can be viewed at the South Santiam Art Gallery at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany, through Nov. 30. Drawing inspiration from the definition of “amalgam” (a mixture of different elements), the featured art demonstrates the diversity of the student artists and their styles.

This exhibition is part of an annual effort by the LBCC Art Gallery and the faculty of the OSU Art Department to showcase emerging artists. “Amalgam” marks the fourth year of collaboration and features work by Will Cope, Katie Le, Marta Nunez, Serena Swanson, Tessa Coffey, Maddie Haugen, Erik Ruby, Scarlet Harrison, Delaney Wilmott, Ashley Maceira, Robin Weis, Michael Heath and Anastasia Hazel. Harrison was the exhibition lead and assisted with curatorial elements.

The South Santiam Hall Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. COVID protocols are enforced, including the wearing of masks. Further information is available at artgallery@linnbenton.edu.

