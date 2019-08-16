Oregon State University has hired Andrea Ballinger as its new vice provost for information and technology, the university announced on Friday.
Ballinger has more than 20 years’ experience in higher education, most recently as associate vice president and chief technology officer for Louisiana State University. Prior to that she held IT leadership positions at Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master of business administration degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Ballinger will begin her new position on Sept. 30. Jon Dolan, the interim vice provost for IT, will return to his duties as associate vice provost.