OSU announces in-person commencement for 2022 graduates

Oregon State University announced Thursday, March 3 that commencement ceremonies will be held in person this year on the Corvallis and Bend campuses.

The Corvallis ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. June 11 at Reser Stadium, and the Bend ceremony will be at 10 a.m. June 12 on the Oval Green.

All students graduating between summer 2021 and summer 2022 are invited to participate in the ceremonies.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our graduates’ success by again being able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies,” Becky Johnson, Oregon State’s interim president said in a statement. “We also are pleased to be able to welcome graduates’ families, friends and other members of the public to attend."

She added: "During these celebratory events we will prioritize contributing to wellness for graduates, guests and community members.”

The ceremonies are planned to align with local and state health guidelines as well as the university’s vaccination program requirements. As both ceremonies will take place outside, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will not be required to attend the events.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

