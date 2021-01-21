OSU Ag Sciences gets $1.58 million donation

The Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences received a financial boost for diversity and sustainability efforts in the form of $1.58 million donated by Northwest Farm Credit Services, the university announced Tuesday.
The funds will be directed to several initiatives and facilities, including renovating a dairy pilot plant, expanding efforts to increase diversity in agriculture and furthering research into more sustainable agricultural practices.
“As the founding college of this land grant institution, it is our responsibility to serve the people of Oregon with teaching, research and outreach that can advance our communities and drive new opportunity for all people,” said Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences.
The renovated dairy pilot plant in Withycombe Hall on the university's Corvallis campus will serve as a business incubator, a classroom and a facility for commercial production of Beaver Classic cheeses by students.
The OSU chapter of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, which provides support and direction for underrepresented students in the field, will receive a portion of the donation. The Educational Opportunities Program is also set to receive some funds to assist students from rural communities interested in agricultural and natural resource careers.
Several sustainability initiatives are also slated to receive money, including the North Willamette Research and Extension Station, Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center and the Food Innovation Center in Portland.
The funding from Northwest Farm Credit Services was obtained by the OSU Foundation.
“We have the opportunity to work with the front line of Oregon’s agricultural community every day,” said Brent Fetsch, Oregon president for Northwest Farm Credit Services. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact our land grant university has on these communities, and when considering opportunities to invest, Oregon State is an excellent way to stretch the value of that investment.”