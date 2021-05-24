OSU adds in-person celebration to commencement plans

Commencement at Oregon State University will still be virtual this year because of COVID-19 concerns, but the university will also hold an in-person celebration June 11 for 2020 and 2021 Corvallis campus graduates, the day before the formal ceremony.

“Many of our graduates have asked for the chance to celebrate commencement in person with their peers,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “This opportunity to celebrate in person is now possible because Benton County has moved to low COVID-19 risk.”

The Corvallis event will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and will include an informal procession, departing from the Memorial Union and Valley Library quads and ending at Reser Stadium, where graduates will be seated and hear brief remarks from OSU leaders. Face masks will be required.

To minimize any risk of virus transmission, this event will be for graduates only. Because family and friends will be unable to attend, graduates will be given an opportunity to take their photo at booths set up in Reser Stadium. Additionally, a photo station will be set up June 7-10 in the Memorial Union for graduates to take photos.

Oregon State leaders are monitoring Deschutes County’s risk status and will keep the OSU-Cascades community informed of any changes in commencement plans for the Bend campus.