OSU added 68 student cases of COVID-19 last week; agencies still unsure how many are listed in Benton County numbers

Oregon State University reported Wednesday that 68 students had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, a significant reduction from the weekly average of 113.5 positive tests in the previous two weeks.

The 68 new positive tests were recorded over the seven-day span from Feb. 17 through Tuesday. In the same period of time, the Oregon Health Authority reported 82 total cases in Benton County.

If all of the OSU student cases are Benton County residents, they would make up nearly 83% of all the county's cases in that time, but it's not clear whether that's the case.

The newspaper has repeatedly asked Oregon State University, Benton County and the Oregon Health Authority to clarify how many OSU students are included in the county's case counts. So far all three have declined to do so, saying they either don't record or can't access that information.

The matter has been a topic of public concern, in part because neighboring Linn County has recently dropped two levels to the state's moderate risk category for COVID-19, resulting in a significant loosening of restrictions on businesses and activities, while Benton remains in the highest category, known as "extreme risk."