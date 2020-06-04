OSU acknowledges trauma sparked by protests, urges understanding for staff, students of color

It's been weeks of unrest.
In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S., protests have spilled out onto the streets nationwide in response to the killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
But not everyone, Oregon State University, is bearing the weight of this trauma equally.
"The killing of George Floyd, repeated acts of police brutality against the black community, and the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color: this is what systemic racism looks like," Edward Feser, OSU Provost and Executive Vice President said Wednesday night in a statement emailed to the campus community.
In Oregon, people of color continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with 33% of Hispanics in the state testing positive for the virus despite making up just 13% of the population. In comparison, white residents accounted for 49% of the state's caseload while making up more than 85% of the total population. Black people account for 3% of the infection rate but only 2% of the population.
Statewide, protests against police brutality and institutional racism have broken out despite federal pressure to stop demonstrating.
"Blacks, African-Americans and other people of color live this tragedy—and are called upon to be the central agents in fighting it—every day," Feser wrote. "Those of us who identify as white and who believe ourselves allies in the fight against racism have the luxury of engaging in times and places of our own choosing, when we are able to muster the attention and energy from other concerns and causes, the foresight and understanding, or the courage. That too is what systemic racism looks like."
Feser said that Oregon State University faculty is asked to exercise additional care and flexibility in the coming weeks and extend support to students and faculty of color.
In his statement, Feser asks the university community to listen to black students, faculty and the community of color as well as lend their voices to the challenge of systematic racism.
"As teachers, we oversee the progress of our students," Feser said. "These are trying times for them and they meet adjustments in how they meeting their responsibilities...please allow appropriate flexibility in the form and timing of assignments, final exams and other requirements," he said, adding, "It is true that students must meet their academic responsibilities; yet, current circumstances warrant flexibility in how they meet those responsibilities."
On Thursday, university spokesperson Steve Clark said that counseling was available through the university and additional resources were available at the school's cultural centers.
Noting that the last few weeks have been challenging, but not equally challenging for all, Feser said, "Many of us experience privilege and safety simply by the virtue of the color of our skin, some do not... Our black students, faculty and staff are hurt, grieving, frustrated and angry. What is playing out in our cities and in our media—yet again stark evidence of the creeping slowness by which our society is coming to grips with what it is and what it faces—is all too viscerally familiar.
"Yet our black colleagues and students continue to work, teach, conduct research, serve Oregon's communities, attend to their families and friends and learn. Their bravery and resilience are humbling and an example for everyone."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.