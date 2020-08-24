OSP won't release info on coffee shop incident

The incident sparked outrage in the Corvallis community, with three letters to the editor being published on the issue. In addition, members of the Corvallis City Council expressed concerns that the affair would reflect negatively on the Corvallis Police Department at a time when law enforcement was under siege after the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Brown issued a statement later that day calling the action of all four troopers “absolutely unacceptable.”

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton agreed, apologizing for the incident and adding “I hope my apology is accepted and the swift actions of my agency provide evidence of our commitment to accountability.”

That commitment to accountability, however, does not include public notice of what, exactly, those swift actions were beyond the initial report that the lead trooper in the incident had been placed on administrative lead.

We do know that the OSP did not return the suspended trooper to Corvallis. Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said that the state agency advised the university that the trooper would be reassigned.