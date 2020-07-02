OSP trooper on leave after Corvallis mask incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Oregon State Police trooper has been placed on administrative leave after an incident at a Corvallis coffee shop in which he refused to wear a mask.

The incident, which involved three other troopers from the OSP unit at Oregon State University, took place Wednesday at Allan’s Coffee and Teas on Northwest Monroe Avenue.

According to shop employees four troopers in uniform came into the shop Wednesday morning without masks and were asked by a shop employee to comply with the state order issued by Governor Kate Brown that requires masks in indoor spaces.

The troopers refused to wear masks, with one trooper questioning Brown’s authority while also using an f-bomb in expressing his opinion of the governor. Video footage of the incident shows that once the troopers, three men and one woman, received their drink orders they sat at a table and remained in the shop. The video did not include an audio track.

Brown’s order, designed to address the spike in coronavirus cases that has occurred as businesses have been allowed to reopen, took effect Wednesday.