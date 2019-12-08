OSP responds to two crashes near Harrisburg

The Oregon State Police responded to two crashes on I-5 Friday night east of Harrisburg.

OSP incident reports said the first was a head-on collision just before 10 p.m. near Diamond Hill Road.

One of the vehicles, a Mini Cooper, was turned on its side by the crash and caught fire, but bystanders pulled the driver, a 20-year-old Eugene woman, from the car before the car was engulfed, the report said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was suspected of causing the crash, reportedly fled the scene and was not able to be located. Witnesses reportedly identified the driver as a 44-year-old Burns man who was the registered owner of the vehicle, a Mercedes SUV.

OSP also responded to a rear-end collision nearby shortly after 10 p.m. A sedan in the southbound lane was reportedly following too closely behind another sedan and struck it from behind when it stopped in traffic created by the first crash, an OSP incident log said. OSP records say no one was injured in that crash.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

