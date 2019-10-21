In an effort to defuse a growing controversy, the Oregon State Police made body camera video of the Genesis Hansen arrest available to the public late Monday afternoon.
The 38-minute video, taken by Senior Trooper Kelly Katsikis to document his encounter with Hansen, can be viewed online by clicking on this link: http://bit.ly/31BvAYO
Hansen, an African-American Oregon State University Student, was involved in an off-campus incident with an Oregon state trooper and a Corvallis police officer on Oct. 13.
Katsikis initially attempted to cite Hansen for riding her bicycle on the wrong side of a residential street, but the encounter escalated after Hansen refused to provide her identification.
As a crowd began to gather, Katsikis called for backup and eventually took Hansen into custody with the aid of Corvallis Police Officer Donald Sheldon. Hansen was initially charged with interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanor offenses.
Bystanders who witnessed the encounter posted their own video clips on social media, leading to claims of racial profiling and excessive force. The NAACP also got involved on Monday, calling the arrest a violation of Hansen’s civil rights and “another example of racial inequity and excessive use of force imposed on communities of color by law enforcement.”
The Oregon State Police announced late last week that it would release the video in the interests of transparency, but said it first had to edit the footage to blur out facial features to comply with state law.
“As an agency that is committed to eliminating racial profiling and implicit bias in policing, these allegations are being meticulously reviewed and we are compiling as much information as possible,” OSP said in a prepared statement.
“The agency understands the importance of vigorously investigating these allegations and is taking a serious look at the incident.”
OSU President Ed Ray said Friday that the university is considering cutting ties with the Oregon State Police over the incident. Under a contractual arrangement, OSP has been the primary law enforcement agency on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s.