OSP: Lebanon truck driver kills person standing on I-5

A Salem resident was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 early in the morning on Thursday. Numerous reports had come into local dispatch centers regarding a person walking in the road prior to the collision, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police.

An investigation revealed that Jeri Sherrod, 63, of Salem was standing in the northbound lanes of I-5 when a semi-truck operated by a Lebanon man struck them. The gender of the victim is not revealed in the press release.

Sherrod sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. OSP was assisted by the Marion County Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

