OSP investigating Saturday fatal wreck on I-5 in Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Boise, Idaho man was killed in a crash on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Albany, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Robert Williamson was 43.

The single vehicle wreck occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on I-5 southbound.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Saab that was in the right lane veered onto the shoulder of the roadway after passing Cox Creek Bridge. The vehicle then tumbled down an embankment at highway speeds.

Williamson, the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The interstate remained open throughout the initial investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0