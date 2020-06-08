OSP investigating Saturday fatal wreck near Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon State Police is continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Albany.

The single vehicle wreck occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on I-5 southbound.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Saab veered onto the shoulder of the roadway after passing Cox Creek Bridge. The vehicle then tumbled down an embankment at highway speeds.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver’s identity had not been released as of Monday morning, as next of kin had not been notified.

The interstate remained open throughout the initial investigation.

Kyle Odegard

