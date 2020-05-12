OSP could close stations, lay off troopers under coronavirus budget plan

The Oregon Fire Marshal Bureau would have its budget cut, but not lose any positions. It is funded by sources other than the state general fund. Positions funded by Oregon Lottery and tribal gaming revenue could face cuts under other budget proposals.

Hampton said "scenarios are endless, complex and almost unimaginable to fathom" amid the crisis. But he chose to shutter offices and specific operations rather than taking a "thin-soup" approach and spread reductions across the entire force.

"I would look to build this agency around our core mission — the protection of people, property and natural resources," he said.

Hampton said the offices chosen for closure were near enough to stations that would remain open, making the reassignments less onerous for those forced to move.

Hampton told OSP personnel that the final outcome is unknown.

"Team, there is no crystal ball for this job, but times like these deserve straight talk," he said. "If our agency will be spared to a degree, or face more drastic reductions, we likely won’t know for many weeks."

OSP and other departments must now wait for the hard numbers to come down from analysts.