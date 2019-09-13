The Oregon State Police bomb squad disposed of a suspicious device on the Periwinkle Elementary School playground on Thursday night, said an Albany Police Department supervisor.
“We don’t know what it was, but we’re always going to be safer than not,” said Capt. Brad Liles.
The incident remains under investigation.
The object was reported at about 7:50 p.m. by a resident who had been on the playground and moved a shirt. A four-by-four-inch item wrapped in electrical tape fell out of the shirt, Liles said.
Photos of the device were sent to the OSP bomb squad, which arrived at Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE, at about 9:15 p.m.
The device was disposed of using a water cannon, and the cannon itself made a loud sound, Liles said.
Officers on duty went to other Albany schools for precautionary reasons and canvassed the campuses to make sure there weren’t other similar items, he said.
OSP will try to make a determination of what the device was and get back to Albany police, Liles added.
Liles said the resident who discovered the device dealt with the situation perfectly. “Don’t move it, keep people away from it and notify us. We’ll take care of it,” Liles said.
The Greater Albany Public Schools Facebook page had a post about the suspicious object on Friday morning at about 8 a.m.
“Schools are safe and ready for a good day of learning,” stated the final sentence of the post.