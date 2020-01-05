OSP arrests driver in Friday pursuit

The Oregon State Police arrested a Washington woman after a Friday night police chase that started on I-5 near Wilsonville and ended with a crash near Tangent.

Tim Fox, with OSP, said shortly before 5 p.m. a 2019 Ford Fiesta attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate in Clackamas County, side-swiping the other vehicle and then fleeing. Responding troopers were unable to locate the vehicle, Fox said, but police received multiple calls about the vehicle traveling south without headlights and passing vehicles on the shoulder while driving approximately 100 miles an hour.

He said troopers spotted the vehicle in Salem, but lost track of it because of congestion. Fox said another trooper spotted the vehicle again and pursued it into Linn County, and troopers were able to deploy spike strips in front of it in Albany, which disabled the vehicle's driver's side tires.

However, the vehicle continued to flee until it encountered two commercial vehicles blocking the interstate and it crashed into a cable barrier while trying to pass them, Fox said.

He added the driver and passenger were transported to Samaritan Albany General Hospital as a precaution. Fox said police later arrested the driver, Brandy Denise Rider, 37, of Rochester, for a count of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, failure to perform the duties of a driver, attempting to elude and DUII. The passenger was released without being charged.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

