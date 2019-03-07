The Osborn Aquatic Center officially reopened its pools Thursday after it was able to reheat them to safe temperatures following the restoration of its natural gas service Wednesday.
The pools had been closed since March 1, and the center canceled all classes Feb. 25 amid natural gas shortages.
The Aquatic Center was one of more than 100 larger NW Natural customers to have natural gas service shut off due to increased demand for natural gas amid cold weather throughout the Northwest.
A NW Natural spokesperson told the Gazette-Times that those customers had voluntarily agreed to have their service be interruptible in exchange for lower rates.
According to an announcement from the Aquatic Center, it offered lap swim Thursday, but due to the pools taking a while to reheat, it was still canceling all classes Thursday except for a therapeutic exercise class in the evening, which was in a smaller pool that took less time to reheat. Staff members expected that all classes would resume Friday.