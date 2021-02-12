Osborn Aquatic Center closed because of gas supply shortage

Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis will be closed until Tuesday.

The city of Corvallis-run facility was forced to close because of an unanticipated supply issue with NW Natural, which supplies the gas which heats the pool complex.

The pool is closed effective Saturday and will be closed at least through noon Tuesday.

Like many large gas commercial customers, city officials said in a press release, Osborn is subject to occasional curtailments, per its agreement with NW Natural. The service interruptions allow the gas utility to balance available gas supplies throughout its network to serve residential customers and critical facilities such as hospitals.

The winter weather that the region has experienced this week has increased demand for natural gas, and coupled with gas delivery equipment problems, has put stress on NW Natural’s supplies.

