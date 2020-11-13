 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ornament hunt underway in Willamette forest

Ornament hunt underway in Willamette forest

{{featured_button_text}}
Ornament hunt

The third annual Ornament Hunt began on Friday. 

On Friday, the Willamette Valley Visitors Association launched its third annual ornament hunt in the Willamette and Umpqua national forests. 

Non-wilderness trails in the Willamette and some trails in the Umpqua National Forest that have not been impacted by the wildfires, will hide 150 ornaments for hikers to find. 

"The hunt encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities," a statement on the event read. 

The ornaments are made of wood and feature forest creature and a leather patch that provides instructions on how the finder can register their ornament. Finding and registering three ornaments makes finders eligible to win an overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. 

"In 2018, the Willamette National Forest provided the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C., and ornaments were hidden on forest trails to encourage people to connect with public lands," the statement read. "With this tradition, we hope to inspire people to continue to explore and support our public lands, especially this year when so many trails of were affected by wildfires."

For more information, visit willamettevalley.org/ornament 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News