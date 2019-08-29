Standing in the shade of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s grandstands on a toasty Saturday afternoon, organizer KC Pyle believed his first shot at the new fundraiser appeared to be a success.
At the time, visitors had been sampling beer, wine, spirits, moonshine and mead for a mere three hours during an event scheduled for seven. But Pyle had already been receiving positive feedback and a repeat fest next year seemed like a strong possibility.
“After hearing the response so far, I think absolutely,” Pyle said. “Everybody’s already saying, ‘hey, I want to be involved next year.’ That’s a great compliment right off the bat.”
Vendors from across Oregon set up shop to offer tastes of their products, including a handful of Philomath producers.
“We wanted 15 originally and we ended up with 20 and then we wanted a few more, but yeah, the number of vendors has been perfect,” Pyle said.
Pyle said that from the beginning, the idea was to include all of the different tasting options.
“I have friends who are distillers and we have local wineries that we wanted to make sure were included,” he said. “Yeah, right from the start, we decided that everybody local — if they make whiskey, if they make beer, if they make wine — we want them all.”
Vinwood Taphouse stepped in as the event’s major sponsor and Pyle lauded their contributions toward the festival’s success.
“The Harwoods, they’ve been very important to this happening,” Pyle said. “They’re our main sponsor and have been a lot of help. They’ve taken care of a lot things and put me in touch with a lot of these vendors.”
In fact, the idea of a brew and wine festival took hold in Pyle’s mind after chatting with Mark Harwood.
“We actually went to the Lebanon Brewfest — a friend of mine puts that on,” Pyle said. “Coming out of that brewfest, (I thought) you know, we could probably do something like that and because I’m on the Philomath Frolic board, I made mention that we need to figure ways to make more money so that we can keep this place up and running. Somebody mentioned a brewfest and I raised my hand.”
Any funds raised from the event will go toward the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which has the need to spruce up some of its facilities.
“The beer garden … the fences are getting pretty shabby looking,” Pyle said. “We need new picnic tables, eventually, and we’d like to upgrade some of the bleachers — that’s one of the complaints we get every rodeo.
“We would love to do some capital projects but more than anything, it’s about maintaining and making some improvements right now,” he added.
Pyle foresees the beer and wine fest eventually contributing to other local causes in addition to the Frolic & Rodeo.
“We will always try to raise some money for the Frolic and the grounds but I think we’re actually going to pick some other charities to benefit,” Pyle said.
Looking around the grounds as the 4 o’clock hour grew close, Pyle had a positive feeling.
“So far the numbers look real good,” he said. “If it continues just the way it is right now, it will more than exceed my expectations.”