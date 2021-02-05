Oregon's virus death toll passes 2,000

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has passed the 2,000 mark.
The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths in its Friday report, bringing the state’s total to 2,002. One of the deaths was a 65-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield.
The other four deaths were a 67-year-old woman in Hood River County, a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County, a 69-year-old man in Josephine County and an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County.
All five fatalities involved individuals who had underlying medical conditions.
“OHA is saddened today to report our 2,000th COVID-19-related death,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends or neighbors die from COVID-19. Every loss weighs on us. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to every family who’s mourned a parent, sibling or child who died from a COVID-19 infection.”
The OHA report also noted 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases, continuing a recent state trend of new caseloads below 1,000.
Benton County and Linn County each reported 20 new cases. Benton now has 1,995 cases and 14 deaths, while Linn has had 3,375 cases and 51 deaths. Oregon overall has experienced 146,138 cases.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (19), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (25), Douglas (26), Harney (9), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Jefferson (16), Josephine (17), Klamath (4), Lake (15), Lane (83), Lincoln (9), Malheur (21), Marion (132), Morrow (5), Multnomah (136), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (31), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (92) and Yamhill (23).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
In other news from the OHA report:
Vaccinations: Oregon has added 22,724 doses to the state registry, bringing Oregon’s total to 509,582 first and second injections. A total of 733,975 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Benton County has administered 9,859 doses, or 1,045 per 10,000 residents. Linn has injected 10,300 doses, or 814 per 10,000 residents. Neighboring Marion County (34,028 doses, 978 per 10,000) and Polk County (10,279 doses, 1,239 per 10,000) have reported similar numbers.
Hospitalizations: There are 238 hospitalized COVID patients statewide in another data piece that is trending positive. The Jan. 8 report noted 451 individuals in hospitals, with the number consistently falling in subsequent days. There are 59 individuals in intensive care, down from 88 in the Jan. 8 report.
County change: Baker County’s risk level drops from extreme to high, effective Friday. The OHA found discrepancies in Baker County’s percentage of positivity data. Based on the corrected data, Baker County was found to qualify for high risk immediately. The move allows some businesses and facilities to resume offering indoor services with health and safety measures and capacity limits in place.
