Oregon's virus death toll passes 2,000

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has passed the 2,000 mark.

The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths in its Friday report, bringing the state’s total to 2,002. One of the deaths was a 65-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield.

The other four deaths were a 67-year-old woman in Hood River County, a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County, a 69-year-old man in Josephine County and an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County.

All five fatalities involved individuals who had underlying medical conditions.

“OHA is saddened today to report our 2,000th COVID-19-related death,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends or neighbors die from COVID-19. Every loss weighs on us. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to every family who’s mourned a parent, sibling or child who died from a COVID-19 infection.”

The OHA report also noted 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases, continuing a recent state trend of new caseloads below 1,000.

