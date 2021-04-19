Oregon's state song awaits an official makeover

"I am concerned with erasing our history because we learn from the mistakes we have made."

Who is the 'fairest'?

Rep. Brian Clem, D-Salem, said he also traces his family heritage to an ancestor who arrived in Oregon in the mid-1800s. He is married to Carol Suzuki, a staffer in the Senate Majority Office, whose father was interned during World War II.

Clem said what struck him was the song's line about the "fairest and the best," when his daughter, then age 8, asked him a question.

"It hit home for me when my own daughter said three years ago — that's not ancient history — 'Do I look white enough to avoid being deported?'" he said.

"That line should not evoke in her the question of whether she is fair enough to avoid what happened to her grandfather, and not get locked up because she looks more like her dad than her mom, and avoid being sent to concentration camps in the desert by the government."

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, said the current lyrics demean Blacks and indigenous tribes. Although Oregon was admitted to the Union in 1859 as an anti-slavery state, its 1857 Constitution also specified that Black people were unwelcome. (Voters repealed that section in 1926 and removed all racial references in 2002.)