Oregon's new virus cases dip after four-day stretch of 300-plus

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, breaking a four-day stretch of more than 300 daily cases.
No new deaths were reported.
The OHA’s daily report of new cases and deaths through 12:01 a.m. Monday puts the state’s cumulative totals at 10,395 and 215, respectively.
Of the new cases, one was reported in Benton County and none in Linn County. Benton County’s cumulative totals are 95 cases and five deaths and Linn County 157 cases and nine deaths.
Multnomah (41), Washington (34) and Clackamas, Marion and Umatilla (16 apiece) counties were the state’s leaders in cases in the 24 hours leading up the OHA’s latest daily report.
The OHA’s weekly testing summary released Monday showed that, for the week ending Sunday, 5.3% of nearly 40,000 tests conducted came back positive.
“Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May,” the report said. “This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.”
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 44,361 new cases of COVID-19 (for a total of 2,886,267) and 235 new deaths (129,811) on Monday.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.
In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has a website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.
