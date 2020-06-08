Oregon's increasing COVID-19 numbers tied to more testing, contact tracing, monitoring

An outbreak of seven cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees in its daily news release Monday through Friday.

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers and safety measures, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

National numbers reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include 17,919 new cases (1,938,823 total) and 474 new deaths (110,375 total).

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.