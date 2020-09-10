Oregon's deadly wildfires top 800,000 acres burned, up to 40,000 evacuated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon firefighters hope to start pushing back on dozens of deadly blazes that have scorched 800,000 acres, killed at least three people, destroyed entire towns and forced up to 40,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

"Today marks what we hope is the final day of the wind event," Gov. Kate Brown said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon on the 33 fires burning from the Oregon Coast to the borders of Idaho, California and Washington.

Brown said the fires were unprecedented in the state's history, with totals nearing 900,000 acres burned. Over the past decade, the state has seen an average of 500,000 acres burn each year.

"We've seen nearly double that in the last three days," she said. "Folks are really scared and looking for information."

The weather continues to be unpredictable and the next 24 hours will tell if firefighters can switch from evacuations to move back into river valleys on the west side of the Cascades. Fires along the Santiam, McKenzie and Rogue rivers were pushed by up to 50-mile-per-hour winds. Wind pushed flames as much as 55 miles west from the crest of the Cascades in two days, the fires stopping just short of the suburbs on the east side of Interstate 5 near Salem and Eugene.