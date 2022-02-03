Oregon's COVID numbers remain relatively high and unchanged

The Oregon Health Authority reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 3 but fewer hospitalizations, while the number of deaths was unchanged from Wednesday's figures.

The relatively large but flat number of cases reported to OHA since Monday has dragged down the state’s rolling seven-day average new case rate.

OHA reported 18 new COVID-19-related deaths — 6,181 people have died with COVID-19-related illness in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 5,417 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 643,973.

Linn County added 267 virus cases on Wednesday, now totaling 23,679 cases. Benton County had 132 new cases, bringing its total to 13,248. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 222 in Linn County and 54 in Benton County.

No local COVID-19-related death was reported Wednesday. However, one death that had been attributed to a Linn County resident on Jan. 19 was reclassified as an 86-year-old from Benton County, the state reported earlier in the day.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 1,087 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is seven fewer than the prior report; 183 of them are occupying intensive care unit beds, 10 fewer than the previous data. Eighty-eight patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 632 adult ICU beds in the state, 57 are unoccupied, a 9% availability rate. Of 4,141 adult non-ICU beds, 250 available adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has seven adult ICU beds available (9%) and 14 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 9,587 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 9,396 doses per day.