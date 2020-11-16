Oregon's COVID-19 numbers climb with four more deaths, 781 cases

Linn County added 11 and Benton County six new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The state had four more deaths attributed to the illness, pushing the toll to 765. Oregon's cumulative case total is 57,646 after adding 781 in OHA’s latest daily report.
The state has now had 12 straight days with more than 700 new virus cases. Three days last week were above 1,000, including a record 1,122 last Thursday.
Linn County has had 17 deaths from and 1,106 cases of COVID-19 and Benton seven deaths and 624 cases. Linn has a cumulative positive test rate of 4.52%, Benton 2.93% and the state 5.70%.
Outside Benton and Linn, the state’s new cases announced Monday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).
The state’s latest reported fatalities are a 41-year-old Washington County man, a 78-year-old Washington County man, a 60-year-old Clackamas County man and a 74-year-old Multnomah County woman. The last three had underlying conditions.
The 20 to 29 age group has had the most positive COVID-19 tests in Oregon with 21.8% of the total, followed by 30 to 39 (17.9%), 40 to 49 (15.8%) and 50 to 59 (12.5%).
Females have made up 51.6% of positive cases in the state and males 48.0%. The remaining 0.4% was not available.
The OHA reports 76.7% of those who have tested positive have not been hospitalized and 6.5% have. The remaining 16.8% was not available.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 660 new deaths (245,470 total) attributed to the disease and 138,025 new cases (10,984,398 total) in the United States.
