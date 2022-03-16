Oregon's COVID-19 cases sharply decline

Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, March 16, is reporting steep declines in weekly COVID-19 cases, but the agency also reported higher death numbers.

Two Linn County deaths were reported Wednesday, although no details were provided by OHA.

OHA reported 35 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,933. There were 355 new confirmed and presumptive cases, for a state total of 700,660 since the pandemic began.

Linn County on Wednesday had 16 new virus cases for a total of 26,296. Benton County added seven new cases, bringing its total to 14,963. The COVID-19 death toll is 241 in Linn County and 65 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 242 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 more than the day prior. Overall, however, the weekly trend statewide is downward, OHA said.

Thirty-six patients are occupying intensive care unit beds, two more than the day prior. Fourteen patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 672 adult ICU beds in the state, 101 are available, a 15% availability rate; 380 out of 4,296 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 9% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has 10 adult ICU beds available (10%) and 56 adult non-ICU beds available (8%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 2,926 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a coronavirus vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 2,377 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 25,913 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.4 million. There were 1,364 new deaths recorded, bringing the country’s death total to 964,831, according to the CDC.

