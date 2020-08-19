Oregon's COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, there were 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state of Oregon, down slightly from the previous week's total of 2,122.

The downward trend in new cases, reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, includes a stable 5.4% positive rate among those tested. The metric is still too high to open schools to students for in-person learning but is down from higher rates that topped 6% two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations across the state also fell last week, down to 115 from 143 the week before.

In total, Oregon now has reported 23,676 cases and 397 deaths from the virus. Locally, the mid-valley has seen a combined total of 531 cases between Benton and Linn County, with 17 deaths. On Wednesday, Linn County added 3 new cases while Benton County did not report a new case.

Statewide, 203 new cases and 11 new deaths were recorded on Wednesday.