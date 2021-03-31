Oregon's billion-dollar weed economy faces new challenges

The sea of upward arrows likely explains the new push to raise weed taxes, though the Oregon Liquor Control Commission predicts there's no way the market can sustain the 38% annual growth rate seen during the outbreak.

"If not for COVID, growth in demand in 2020 would have almost certainly been flatter," the OLCC concluded in its report to lawmakers. "If consumers return to the patterns of consumption they exhibited pre-COVID, demand will almost certainly decline or flatten in 2021."

Whitney also predicts the growth rate will slow, though he thinks the odds of sustaining a billion-dollar industry in the years ahead are fairly high, given that the market would have expanded by at least 10% during a normal year.

The economist wants to dispel the notion that the bump in weed sales can be traced to Cheech and Chong slackers or out-of-work millennials from the service industry. Instead, his money is on the white-collar types earning more than $50,000 while logging onto work in their PJs.

"Once people got used to 'working from stoned,'" he says, "they just kept doing it."

Plenty of problems

Regardless of how the tax increase proposal shakes out, the Oregon recreational marijuana industry is facing a passel of other hurdles.