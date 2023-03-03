Oregon’s last major mask mandate will be lifted in April, dropping the requirement for those in hospitals and other healthcare settings to wear face masks.

The Oregon Health Authority is lifting the requirement for workers, patients and visitors to wear masks in healthcare facilities starting April 3.

Washington state also announced it will drop its mask mandate on the same date.

The requirement has been in place since August 2021.

Since then, workers in hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations were required to wear masks.

The decision to lift the mandate comes from data showing a recent decrease in the three respiratory pathogens that led to a surge in people needing treatment last fall, said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger in a March 3 press conference.

As of Friday, COVID-19 test positivity is at 10%; influenza test positivity is at 1.2%; and RSV test positivity is at 1.6% (antigen tests) and 3.5% (molecular tests).

“For many, they are greeting this announcement with happiness… For others, particularly those with chronic conditions or who are immunocompromised, they are facing this decision with anxiety,” Sidelinger said.

One of the reasons the mask requirement in healthcare settings has been in place longer than in other settings had to do with the shortage of healthcare workers, Sidelinger said.

With vaccines and lower rates of illness, Sidelinger said they can remove the mandate without imposing a risk to workers.

The month leading up to the lifting of the mandate will give the public health system and local healthcare officials time to consider the changes to training and procedures that ensure continued patient safety and access, Sidelinger said.

People at risk of severe disease are encouraged to use this time to plan health care visits and use protective measures.

Those who are at higher risk for disease or who live with people at higher risk should still “consider wearing masks in health care or any settings” to protect themselves and those around them, Sidelinger said.

“I wish we could get to a point where we weren’t seeing circulation of COVID-19 at all in Oregon before we made changes to our rule, but we need to live with COVID-19 as it goes forward,” he said.

With a decrease in the flu, and downward trends in COVID-19, Sidelinger said he believes now is the right time to repeal the mandate.

Some healthcare facilities may continue to require masks even after the mandate is lifted, he said.

For local healthcare providers in the mid-Willamette Valley, decisions are yet to be made around masking requirements.

The Corvallis Clinic, which serves Albany, Corvallis and Philomath, is still reviewing OHA guidance and determining "an approach that best serves the safety of our staff and community," CEO James Kaech said via email.

For Samaritan Health Services, OHA's decision marks a “milestone in the pandemic,” said President and CEO Doug Boysen through email.

“During the next several weeks, Samaritan Health Services will explore how this news from the Oregon Health Authority will affect patient care and operations in our hospitals and clinics. We should be able to provide more information prior to the enactment next month,” Boysen said.

Some pandemic restrictions still in place include vaccine requirements in K-12 settings, Sidelinger said.

Lifting the masking requirement in healthcare settings will lift one of the last restrictions set in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.