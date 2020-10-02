Oregon virus death toll at 563

The coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority, in its Friday report, noted the deaths of an 80-year-old Wasco County woman, an-83-year-old Lane County man and an 84-year-old Marion County man. All three individuals had underlying conditions.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 563.

The OHA also reported 314 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 34,163. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Benton County reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 341 cases, with six deaths. Linn County added six new cases. Linn’s total is 552, with 13 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (4), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Malheur (12), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (12), Wasco (2), Washington (66) and Yamhill (10).