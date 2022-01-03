Oregon tweaks school quarantines, isolation period remains the same for now

In an updated advisory to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority said Monday morning, Jan. 3 that districts should prioritize a shortened seven-day quarantine.

The two agencies are recommending students exposed to the coronavirus return to school on Day 8 if they remain symptom-free and test negative five to seven days after exposure.

However, the isolation period after testing positive for the virus is still 10 days until further notice from ODE and OHA.

Michelle Steinhebel, communications director for Greater Albany Public Schools, said GAPS will continue with the previous quarantine guidance for now — 10 days of isolation after testing positive, and seven days for those who have been exposed and are not up to date on their vaccinations, with a negative test required to return to school.

Kelly Locey, communications coordinator for Corvallis School District, said the district is doing the same thing.

“We are also following early return rules for unvaccinated staff and students who are exposed,” Locey said. “They can return to work after seven days with a negative COVID test.”

In addition to the quarantine change, the advisory also underscored schools that don't curtail extracurricular activities may see spikes in COVID-19 cases.

"If schools and other organizations proceed with extracurricular activities, especially as these activities move indoors and individuals are unmasked, they should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning due to isolation for those that contract COVID-19 and lengthy quarantines for those that come into close contact with infected individuals," the advisory states in bold.

It adds that the risk of spreading coronavirus should be "clearly communicated to families participating in these extracurricular activities."

The advisory repeats ways to prevent spread of the omicron variant while keeping students on campus, including vaccinations, boosters, face coverings, handwashing, physical distancing and ventilation.

School events should be held online when possible, or with layered protocols like with everything else.

The state recommends families and community members get vaccinated and limit gatherings and nonessential activities with people from other households. Kids should not be sent to school if they exhibit symptoms of the virus.

The advisory remains in effect statewide from Jan. 3 until Jan. 31.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect accurate quarantine and isolation protocols at the local level.

