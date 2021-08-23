Oregon tries its hand at do-it-yourself redistricting

The full set of does and don'ts, rules, laws, and other mapmaking stuff is on the website.

When done, the map can be submitted to the legislature for consideration. The deadline is Sept. 7 by 5 p.m.

A note of receipt of the map will be sent by email. Whether maps found to have flaws will be noted in time for resubmission is still undecided.

"It depends on how many maps we receive," said Allison Daniel, a legislative policy and research analyst.

Those that make the cut by checking all the boxes for size, shape, location, equity, and other items will pop up on the legislature's redistricting website.

After a whirlwind series of nine public hearings, the committee will deliberate on what plan to bring to the full legislature when it meets in a special session beginning Sept. 20. The hope is the House and Senate can debate and pass the legislation quickly so it can get to Gov. Kate Brown for review.

The Oregon Supreme Court has set a Sept. 27 deadline to receive the maps.

Making maps that work on every level is not easy, no matter your political stripes.