Oregon tops 2,000 weekly pediatric COVID-19 cases again

COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients in intensive care unit beds continue to decline in Oregon, but children represent a disproportionate amount of novel coronavirus cases throughout the state, according to Thursday’s daily update from the Oregon Health Authority.

For the week starting Sept. 12 — the second week of school for many K-12 students — Oregon had 2,068 new pediatric cases, representing 22% of the state’s total. That’s the highest proportion of pediatric cases during the pandemic, topping the 19% of cases during the week of Sept. 5, when there were 2,536 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon children.

Weekly pediatric case counts have been more than 1,000 in Oregon every week since late July and above 2,000 every week since mid-August.

Pediatric cases rates are highest among 12-17-year-olds.

Linn County has had 1,462 pediatric cases during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 569, according to OHA figures.

On Thursday, the OHA announced 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,836 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness.

None of the local deaths was in Linn or Benton counties.

Linn County had 65 new cases while Benton County had 22.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.