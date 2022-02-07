Oregon to lift indoor mask requirements by March 31

Oregon will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places no later than March 31, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, Feb. 7.

Mask requirements will be kept in place for now while COVID-19 hospitalizations crest and the state’s health care system is strained, according to a news release.

Health officials said by late March, health scientists expect around 400 or fewer Oregonians to be hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the level of hospitalizations Oregon experienced before the omicron variant began to spread.

As of last week, 1,092 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon.

Mask requirements for schools will be lifted March 31 to give time for schools to prepare for the transition. During the next few weeks, state health officials will work with Oregon Department of Education officials to revise guidance so schools can continue to operate safely and keep students in class after the mask requirements are lifted, according to the news release.

Oregon Republicans responded with an it's-about-time.

State Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, called the move "long overdue.”

“These metrics should have been put forward months ago,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said in a statement.

On Monday, Feb. 7, OHA filed a new rule with the Oregon Secretary of State to require masks indoors in public places. The new rule replaces a temporary rule set to expire Tuesday, Feb. 8. The news release said this was the only way to extend the current temporary mask rule past its expiration date until mask rules will no longer be needed.

Oregon has the third lowest cumulative COVID-19 case rate in the country and the seventh lowest COVID-19 death rate, according to OHA.

State health officials said scientific research shows that masks protect people from COVID-19, and Oregon’s strong compliance with mask rules and high vaccination and booster rates have, at the moment, blunted the omicron surge.

According to OHA, COVID-19 hospitalizations have not topped 1,178, which was the high point of the delta surge.

“The evidence from Oregon and around the country is clear: masks save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “We should see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by the end of March because so many Oregonians are wearing masks and taking other steps to protect themselves and each other, such as getting a booster shot or vaccinating their children. At that point, it will be safer to lift mask requirements.”

According to OHA, over the past week, the average number of newly diagnosed cases has dropped around 40% in the state. Hospitalizations, which are a lagging indicator, have remained above 1,000 people per day.

As of Monday, Oregon’s seven-day total in COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased 1% with 1,072 people reported as hospitalized with COVID-19. More than nine in ten intensive care unit and acute care beds are currently occupied by a patient in Oregon hospitals, according to OHA.

Current models predict hospitalizations will peak at 1,169 and then start to decline through February and March, according to the news release. State health officials said emerging from the omicron surge will still depend on Oregonians sustaining “effective prevention measures” in the coming weeks.

“We’re likely to see as many cases on the way down from the omicron peak as we saw on the way up,” Sidelinger said. “That means we need to keep taking steps to prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”

According to OHA, state health officials will consider lifting the mask requirement before March 31 if hospitalizations decrease to the projected end of March levels sooner than expected.

As of now, health experts strongly recommend that high-risk individuals continue to wear masks in indoor public settings after the mask requirements are lifted. These individuals include:

The unvaccinated.

The immunocompromised.

At a high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations, like those with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older.

Living with people at high risk.

After requirements are lifted, employers and businesses can continue to have their own mask requirements for employees and customers, according to OHA.

The news release said more than 100 people testified at the indoor mask rule public hearing and gave written comments. According to OHA, a large part of the testimony brought up the following concerns:

Oregon being one of the few states with an indoor mask requirement.

Questioning the effectiveness of masks.

Mask rules infringing on personal choice.

Mask rules taking decisions away from local communities.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

