 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases, records most deaths in nearly 2 months
0 comments
breaking

Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases, records most deaths in nearly 2 months

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine5

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-Valley Friday afternoon.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon inched past 200,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it added 433 new infections, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state also reported a sharp increase in deaths with 21, including two in Linn County and one in Benton County.

It was the first time the daily death toll broke 20 in nearly two months, when 33 deaths were reported on April 6.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 433

Total cases Oregon: 200,210

New cases Linn County: 23

Total cases Linn County: 5,299

New cases Benton County: 3

Total cases Benton County: 3,186

New cases U.S: 23,511

Total cases U.S.: 33,018,965

New deaths Oregon: 21

Total deaths Oregon: 2,660

New deaths Linn County: 2

Total deaths Linn County: 76

New deaths Benton County: 1

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 577

Total deaths U.S.: 589,547

New vaccinations Oregon: 29,611

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,867,274

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,790,838

Hospitalizations Oregon: 256 (down 17 from Wednesday)

ICU beds Oregon: 68 (down 9 from Wednesday)

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News