Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases, records most deaths in nearly 2 months

Oregon inched past 200,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it added 433 new infections, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state also reported a sharp increase in deaths with 21, including two in Linn County and one in Benton County.
It was the first time the daily death toll broke 20 in nearly two months, when 33 deaths were reported on April 6.
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 433
Total cases Oregon: 200,210
New cases Linn County: 23
Total cases Linn County: 5,299
New cases Benton County: 3
Total cases Benton County: 3,186
New cases U.S: 23,511
Total cases U.S.: 33,018,965
New deaths Oregon: 21
Total deaths Oregon: 2,660
New deaths Linn County: 2
Total deaths Linn County: 76
New deaths Benton County: 1
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 577
Total deaths U.S.: 589,547
New vaccinations Oregon: 29,611
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,867,274
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,790,838
Hospitalizations Oregon: 256 (down 17 from Wednesday)
ICU beds Oregon: 68 (down 9 from Wednesday)